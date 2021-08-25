GBP/USD is currently trying to get back below the support level at 1.3710 while the U.S. dollar is moving higher against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index received support near the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Daily Forecast – Support At 1.3710 In Sight - August 25, 2021
- GBP/USD to extend its advance towards the 1.4018 mark – Commerzbank - August 25, 2021
- GBP/USD Forecast: 1.3750 confluence holds the key for bulls, US data eyed for some impetus - August 25, 2021