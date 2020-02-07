Both the price action and technical developments in GBP/USD this week highlight the reversal potential in the currency pair which has otherwise been in an uptrend since September. The pound to dollar …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Daily Forecast – Technical Break Spells Trouble for Sterling - February 7, 2020
- GBP/USD Forecast: V-shaped move awaited amid Non-Farm Payrolls, coronavirus, Brexit - February 7, 2020
- GBP/USD Strong Impulse Triggers Bearish Wave 3 Pattern - February 7, 2020