While GBP/USD traders will continue to monitor general dynamics of the American currency, they will also wait for any Brexit news. At this point, the market believes that UK and EU will soon manage to …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Daily Forecast – Test Of Resistance At 1.3400 - November 26, 2020
- GBP/USD Analysis: Bulls wait a sustained move beyond ascending channel hurdle - November 26, 2020
- GBPUSD: Here’s Why GBP to USD Rallied After Rishi Sunak Warning - November 26, 2020