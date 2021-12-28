GBP/USD Daily Forecast – Test Of Resistance At 1.3440

GBP/USD is currently trying to settle above the resistance at 1.3440 while the U.S. dollar is flat against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index is trying to get to the test of the …
