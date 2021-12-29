GBP/USD Daily Forecast – Test Of Support At 1.3420

GBP/USD is curently trying to settle below the support at 1.3420 while the U.S. dollar is moving higher against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index is testing the resistance at 96.25.
