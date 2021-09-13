GBP/USD is currently trying to settle below the 50 EMA at 1.3815 while the U.S. dollar is gaining ground against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index managed to settle above the 20 EMA …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD bears challenge 1.3800 mark amid broad-based USD strength - September 13, 2021
- GBP/USD Daily Forecast – Test Of Support At 1.3815 - September 13, 2021
- British Pound-to-Euro Exchange Rate Forecast: GBP/EUR Hits Three-Week Best Following ECB - September 13, 2021