British Pound Is Mostly Flat Against U.S. Dollar. GBP/USD is stuck in the range between the support at 1.3425 and the resistance at 1.3450 while the U.S. dollar is moving higher a …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Attempts To Gain More Ground Against British Pound - November 22, 2021
- GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.3450 amid USD strength, Brexit woes - November 22, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is consolidated in the opening session - November 21, 2021