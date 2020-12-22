GBP/USD is currently trying to settle below the support at 1.3400 while the U.S. dollar is gaining ground against a broad basket of currencies. Yesterday, the American currency was very volatile on …
- GBP/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Gains Some Ground Against British Pound - December 22, 2020
- GBP/USD jumps above 1.3400 after UK final GDP revised up to 16% QoQ in Q3 - December 22, 2020
- GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit uncertainties, coronavirus jitters might continue to cap gains - December 22, 2020