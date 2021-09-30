GBP/USD is currently trying to get back above 1.3450 while the U.S. dollar is losing some ground against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index has pulled back a bit after yesterday’s …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: At new lows for the year, scope for a plunge to the 1.3160 mark – Commerzbank - September 30, 2021
- GBP/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Pulls Back After Rally - September 30, 2021
- Pound US Dollar Exchange Rate News: GBP/USD Hits Nine-Month Low On UK Supply Chain Crisis - September 30, 2021