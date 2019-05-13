The Cable remained consolidated near 1.3010 levels for quite some time during the opening hours. The GBP/USD pair showed a small jump followed by a 16 pips fall. If the downtrend continued, the pair …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Daily Price Forecast – The Cable Relaxes Near 1.3000 Amid Brexit Chaos - May 13, 2019
- Outlook For The Pound To US Dollar Exchange Rate: GBP/USD Flat And Outlook Uncertain - May 13, 2019
- GBP/USD Forecast: In search of a firm direction amid lack of progress in cross-party Brexit talks - May 13, 2019