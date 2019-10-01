GBP/USD Daily technical analysis, and failure of the bounce attempt

Earlier this week, the GBP/USD pair attempted to reverse the five-day losing streak which pushed it towards the 1.2270 three-week low. Monday’s gains reached 1.2345 resistance, but quickly eased as …
