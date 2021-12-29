GBP/USD treads water around 1.3430 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday, after reversing gains from the highest level since November 19 the previous day. The cable pair seems to track the US …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD defends 1.3400 around monthly top even as coronavirus, Brexit probe bulls - December 28, 2021
- British Pound to US Dollar Spot Exchange Rates for 2015 - December 28, 2021
- Dollar Down, Investors Continue to Digest Fed’s Policy Decision - December 28, 2021