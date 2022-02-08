GBP/USD defends 1.3500 during three-day downtrend on strong yields, Brexit fears

GBP/USD drosp for third consecutive day amid broad USD strength, Brexit woes. US Treasury bond yields renew multi-day high amid market’s indecision ahead of Thursday’s US CPI, trade/political fears.
