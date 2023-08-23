The GBP/USD lost ground but managed to clear losses after finding support at a daily low of 1.2615, near the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and then settling above 1.2700. Weak economic activity …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD defends the 100-day SMA ,further downside on the horizon - August 23, 2023
- EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Climbs after hitting YTD low below 0.8500, oscillates around 0.8540s - August 23, 2023
- Gbp/Usd Technical Analysis: Return Of The Dollar’s Gains - August 23, 2023