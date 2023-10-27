GBP/USD sheds 0.12%, reversing from 1.2163 to 1.2112, as the Middle East conflict escalates. Gold prices surge past $2,000, reflecting heightened market volatility and risk-off sentiment. Upcoming UK …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD dips amidst escalating Middle East conflict, volatile market conditions - October 27, 2023
- GBP/USD Forecast: Looks Vulnerable To Greenback Strength - October 27, 2023
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Pound Sterling looks vulnerable ahead of central banks bonanza - October 27, 2023