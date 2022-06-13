GBP/USD witnessed selling for the fourth straight day and dropped back closer to the YTD low. Disappointing UK macro data fueled recession fears and weighed heavily on the British pound. Aggressive …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD dives back closer to YTD low, around 1.2160 area amid broad-based USD strength - June 13, 2022
- GBP/USD: No major chart points until March 2020 low near 1.1410 below 1.2075 – BBH - June 13, 2022
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD tumbles below 1.2260 on poor UK data - June 13, 2022