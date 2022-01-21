Economists at MUFG Bank still expect the Bank of England (BoE) to hike rates in February but the aggressive pricing of four rate hikes in 2022 may end pounding the pound. “The December Retail Sales …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: Doubts over Boe hiking rates four times this year to pummel the pound – MUFG - January 21, 2022
- GBP/USD to extend its slide, 1.3530 aligns as the next target on the downside - January 21, 2022
- GBP/USD Forecast: Door opens to 1.3530 after dismal UK data - January 21, 2022