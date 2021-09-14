The flip side, of course, is a run south back to Quasimodo support at $1.1689. The relative strength index (RSI) recently retested the upper side of the 50.00 centreline. Rebounding from here …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD downside eyeing space south of $1.38 to $1.3751 - September 14, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD retreats back under 1.3850 after hitting monthly highs above 1.3900 - September 14, 2021
- GBP/USD sellers attack 1.3800 on firmer USD, UK Inflation eyed - September 14, 2021