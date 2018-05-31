GBP/USD: downside risks extending to the 1.31 area in the next few weeks – Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank explained that Sterling has managed to grind steadily higher since Tuesday’s low near 1.32 and has progressed through minor trend resistance at 1.3310. “A high close on the week will help relieve some of the recent pressure on the …
