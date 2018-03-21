The British Pound recently made a short-term top at 1.4080 against the US Dollar. There is a crucial bullish trend line in place with support at 1.3950 on the 4-hours chart of GBP/USD. The UK CPI in Feb 2018 increased 0.4%, less than the forecast of +0.5% …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Downsides Remain Supported Above 1.3950 - March 21, 2018
- US Dollar, S&P 500 Primed Ahead of Powell’s First FOMC Rate Decision - March 20, 2018
- GBP/USD Forecast: How to trade the UK jobs report with the Market Impact tool - March 20, 2018