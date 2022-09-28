GBP/USD fades the previous day’s corrective bounce off the all-time low. IMF criticized the latest moves from British government, BOE. UK Chancellor Kwarteng remains optimistic, BOE’s Pill also tried …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD drops back below 1.0700 on UK’s economic woes, BOE, Fed chatters eyed - September 28, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Inside candle favors a pullback, 1.1000 a key hurdle - September 27, 2022
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trims a part of decent intraday gains - September 27, 2022