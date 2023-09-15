The Pound Sterling (GBP) continues to weaken against the US Dollar (USD) for the second consecutive day after a tranche of positive US economic data bolstered the Greenback. Hence, the GBP/USD is set …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD drops below 1.2400, defying speculations of imminent BoE rate hike next week - September 15, 2023
- British Pound (GBP) forecast: all eyes on the Bank of England rate …British Pound (GBP) forecast: all eyes on the Bank of England rate … - September 15, 2023
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Pound Sterling set for further weakness as Fed, BoE decisions loom - September 15, 2023