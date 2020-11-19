GBP/USD drops further from monthly highs and 1.3000 level, but stays in the green on the day

Since failing to break above monthly highs at 1.3315 and dropping below 1.3000, GBP/USD has seen further downside amid a mild USD recovery. The pair still trades with gains on the day, however, amid …
