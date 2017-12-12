GBP/USD drops to 1.3300 ahead of UK jobs report and FOMC

Pound weakens during US session. GBP/USD drops to test 1.3300. Events ahead: UK labor market, US CPI, FOMC, and BoE. The GBP/USD continued to slide during the US session after being rejected from above 1.3360. The pair reached 1.3300, the lowest level in a …
