GBP/USD records marginal losses of 0.23% on Wednesday, trimming some of Tuesday’s gains. Market participants are “laser-focused” on Friday’s US Fed Jerome Powell speech. US Pending Home Sales shows …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD dwindles and falls toward 1.1800 on mixed US data, and Jackson Hole looming - August 24, 2022
- GBP/USD Set to Fall Further Amid Poor Data - August 24, 2022
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls turn hesitant ahead of key events - August 24, 2022