GBP/USD: Dwindling bets for a move above 1.3645 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, the likeliness of GBP/USD advancing beyond 1.3645 in the near term could be losing momentum. 24-hour view: “Last Friday, we highlighted that ‘the overbought …
