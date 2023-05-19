EUR/USD is trading around 1.0810, sustaining its bounce in the European session. The US Dollar is correcting across the board amid a better market mood. ECB President Lagarde’s remarks aid the EUR/USD …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD eases from daily peak, up a little below mid-1.2400s ahead of Fed’s Powell - May 19, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD outlook – Bears to position for attack at key supports - May 19, 2023
- Pound To Euro Outlook: ECB Signal Further Hikes, GBP/EUR Exchange Rate Narrows - May 19, 2023