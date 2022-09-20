GBP/USD eases from daily top amid modest USD bounce from one-week low, holds above 1.1400

GBP/USD gains some positive traction on Tuesday, though the uptick lacks bullish conviction. A goodish USD rebound from a one-week low turns out to be a key factor capping the upside. Any meaningful …
