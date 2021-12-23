GBP/USD eases from weekly top on mixed Brexit, Omicron news ahead of US data

GBP/USD prints first daily negative in three, bears attack intraday low with mild losses at the latest. UK-EU approaches fisheries agreement on 2022 stocks, DUP to push Brexit Minister Truss towards …
