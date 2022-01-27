“GBP/USD may be vulnerable to another flush to 1.3400 but easing of restrictions and a potential BoE hike could trigger a lift to 1.3625 if not a retest of 1.3750.” Information on these pages contains …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD drops to fresh monthly low, bears flirt with 1.3400 mark amid strong USD - January 27, 2022
- GBP/USD: Easing of restrictions and potential BoE hike to trigger a lift to 1.3625 – Westpac - January 27, 2022
- GBP/USD risks extra losses near term – UOB - January 27, 2022