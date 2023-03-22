UK inflations accelerates unexpectedly in February, ahead of BoE decision. US Dollar mixed as traders await Federal Reserve’s announcements. GBP/USD retreats from six-week highs toward 1.2200. The GBP …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD erases post-UK CPI gains ahead of Fed’s decision - March 22, 2023
- GBP/USD to retest its 1.2447/49 December and January highs – Credit Suisse - March 22, 2023
- Pound US Dollar Exchange Rate News: GBP/USD Surges as UK Inflation Rises - March 22, 2023