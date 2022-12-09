GBP/USD has recovered sharply after testing the horizontal support placed from November 24 high at 1.2153 on a four-hour scale. The secular and secondary upward-slopping trendlines plotted from …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD establishes above 1.2250 amid cheerful market mood, UK/US Inflation eyed - December 9, 2022
- GBP/USD Outlook: Bulls retain control above 200 DMA, ahead of FOMC and BoE next week - December 9, 2022
- GBP/USD marches towards 1.2300 on hawkish BOE concerns, softer US Dollar ahead of key data, Fed - December 8, 2022