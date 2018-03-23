GBP/USD Exchange Rate Flat on Uncertainty about Brexit Transition, US Trade Tariffs

On Thursday, the Pound to US Dollar exchange rate fell from an opening level of 1.4156 in the morning to close down lower around 1.4111 by the evening. The day’s main news was that the Bank of England (BoE) had left UK interest rates unchanged at 0.5% …
