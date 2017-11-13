GBP USD Exchange Rate Plummets on Fears of Further Government Disruption

Last week, the Pound saw a slight advance against the US Dollar. The pairing exchange rate opened in the region of 1.3067 on Monday, later closing higher around 1.3190 late on Friday. The GBP USD exchange rate has been in a sharp decline today, owing to …
