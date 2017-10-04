The Pound US Dollar (GBP USD) exchange rate rebounded from a week-week low today as investors became a little more upbeat following the release of the UK’s latest Service PMI. The Pound stuck higher against the US Dollar this morning after two …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP USD Exchange Rate Rises as UK Services PMI Rises - October 4, 2017
- GBP AUD Fluctuates as the UK’s Service Sector Demonstrates Growth - October 4, 2017
- GBP/USD gravitating around 1.3270 ahead of US data - October 4, 2017