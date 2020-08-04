GBP/USD Exchange-Rate Sinks As USD Benefits From Stronger-Than-Expected Manufacturing PMI

The Pound to US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate fell by -0.6% today, with the pairing currently fluctuating around $1.29. The US Dollar (USD) has continued to head higher today following yesterday’s …
