GBP USD Exchange Rate Slumps as New York Manufacturing Activity Surges

The Pound US Dollar (GBP USD) exchange rate slipped by nearly half a cent this afternoon after the US released some impressive economic data. US Dollar Strengthened by Upbeat Manufacturing Figures The US Dollar struck higher in afternoon trade today as the …
