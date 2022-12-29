Sterling’s reversal from the intra-day high of 1.2065 seen in the early European session has extended to the 1.2020 area in a choppy market session, with the European markets picking up, following a …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD extends its reversal to 1.2020 in a choppy market session - December 29, 2022
- GBP/USD outlook: Near-term action remains in a narrow range and looks for fresh direction signals - December 29, 2022
- GBP/USD Forecast: The pair looks to extend sideways grind as key support holds - December 29, 2022