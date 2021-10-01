Sterling remains on the back foot, down 1.4 percent on the week. Supply-turned demand at $1.3629-1.3456 had its lower edge breached yesterday, action confirming bearish intent following the close …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD eyeing whipsaw above $1.35 - September 30, 2021
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: A weekly head-and-shoulders pattern targets 1.2980 on the long-term - September 30, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trims some Wednesday’s losses, clings to 1.3450 - September 30, 2021