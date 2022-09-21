GBP/USD eyes a break below 1.1350 as odds for widening Fed-BOE policy divergence soar

GBP/USD is likely to display a vertical downside move after surrendering the critical support of 1.1360. Fed’s full percent rate hike will widen the Fed-BOJ policy divergence. UK’s labor market and …
