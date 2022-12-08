GBP/USD renews its intraday low around 1.2180 as it braces for the first weekly loss in five during early Thursday. The Cable pair’s latest downside could be linked to the corrective bounce in the US …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD eyes first weekly loss in five around 1.2180 amid fears surrounding UK economy - December 7, 2022
- GBP to USD Forecasts: A Quiet Calendar Brings Sub-$1.2150 into View - December 7, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls in control and eye 1.2350 - December 7, 2022