GBP/USD is looking to recapture a two-month high at 1.2450 as the risk profile remains upbeat. The USD Index is defending the 102.20 support in hopes of the continuation of a policy-tightening spell …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD eyes two-month high near 1.2450 amid cheerful market mood, UK GDP in focus - March 31, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD refreshes multi-day top after rising the most in two weeks - March 30, 2023
- GBP/USD renews two-month high near 1.2400, UK GDP, Fed’s favorite inflation in focus - March 30, 2023