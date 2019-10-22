GBP/USD is trading around 1.30 and awaiting a critical vote on Brexit in the UK parliament. The technical battle lines are drawn. The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that initial resistance …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD eys 1.3142 as an upside target if the Brexit vote passes — Confluence Detector - October 22, 2019
- GBP: Earlier part of the week may be better – ING - October 22, 2019
- GBP/USD: Market turns indecisive near 1.30 amid Brexit uncertainty - October 22, 2019