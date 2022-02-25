In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, further decline in cable should face a tough support around 1.3250 in the near term. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “We expected GBP to wea …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD faces a solid support at 1.3250 – UOB - February 25, 2022
- GBP/USD Outlook: Bulls at the mercy of development around Russia-Ukraine saga - February 25, 2022
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD consolidates the biggest daily fall in 16 weeks - February 25, 2022