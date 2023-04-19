GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced toward 1.2450 area early Wednesday. The data from the UK revealed that the annual core CPI stayed unchanged at 6.2% in March, compared to the market expectation of 6%, and provided a boost to Pound Sterling.
