GBP/USD has embarked on a phase of pullback after facing stiff resistance near the upper limit of a multi-month channel near 1.3180. It is now challenging the lower band of this channel and is close …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: Failure to defend 1.2600/1.2570 could mean risk of a deeper drop – SocGen - August 7, 2023
- GBP/USD: 1.2590/1.2620 should be the lower boundary of this week’s range – ING - August 7, 2023
- GBP/USD: Still scope for further downside – UOB - August 7, 2023