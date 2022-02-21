GBP/USD finds a decent opening despite the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine tussle. The risk-aversion tone set by the geopolitical tensions may underpin bears to the cable. The UK’s Market Service PMI …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD finds bids around 1.3580 on opening despite the geopolitical headwinds - February 20, 2022
- British Pound Pops Higher as Ukraine Risks Ebb and Flow. Will GBP/USD Break Higher? - February 19, 2022
- GBP/USD fails to break above February range, back under 1.3600 as geopolitical angst remains high - February 18, 2022