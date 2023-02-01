The GBP/USD pair has gauged an intermediate cushion after dropping to near the crucial support around 1.2300 in the Asian session. The Cable has gained traction as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD finds cushion around 1.2300 as USD Index retreats, Fed-BoE policy hogs limelight - February 1, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears are in control and taking out structures along the way - January 31, 2023
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bears attack 100-SMA support near 160.00 - January 31, 2023