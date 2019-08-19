GBP/USD finds some support near 1.2100 handle, at least for now

No-deal Brexit fears continue to weigh on the British Pound. A pickup in the USD demand added to the intraday selling bias. The focus shifts to Johnson’s meeting with Merkel and Macron. The GBP/USD …
