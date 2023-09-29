GBP/USD attracts some buying for the second straight day and is supported by a softer USD. The divergent Fed-BoE policy outlook might keep a lid on any meaningful appreciating move. Traders now look …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD flirts with multi-day top, above 1.2200 ahead of UK GDP/US Core PCE Price Index - September 28, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD catches a much-needed break, grasping at 1.22 - September 28, 2023
- GBP/USD catches a much-needed break, grasping at 1.22 - September 28, 2023